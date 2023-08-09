Baker Mayfield will start Bucs’ preseason opener, Kyle Trask will start next week

The Buccaneers haven’t named a starting quarterback for the regular season, but Baker Mayfield will get the first start of the preseason.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed today that Mayfield will start Friday’s preseason opener against the Steelers. Next week, Kyle Trask will start the Bucs’ second preseason game, against the Jets.

Bowles has indicated he won’t name a starting quarterback until Preseason Week Three, at the earliest. And he said there’s nothing to read into the fact that Mayfield will get his chance to start before Trask does.

The Bucs open the regular season against the Vikings on September 10, and Bowles has been mum about whether Mayfield or Trask is in the lead to be the starter when the games count for real.