Banged-up Saints play third game 10 days apart

The schedule makers have treated the Saints like sinners.

On the evening of October 17th, they’ll play their third game since October 7th. (Some, like me, will say that’s three games in 10 days. Others will insist it’s three games in 11 days. Seventeen minus seven continues to be 10.)

The Saints are banged up, in various ways. Quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered an oblique strain 17 minus seven days ago, is out. Other key players are, too.

That leads to another important point. Although the NFL justifies short-week football by sinking its teeth into, and not letting go of, the notion that the injury rate is same on six or three days’ rest, playing two games four days apart often means that players who would have been ready by Sunday aren’t ready by Thursday. That fact

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints have 3-4 players who are missing tonight’s game who likely would have been able to play on Sunday.

It adds up to an easier game for the Broncos — and an improved opportunity for former Saints coach Sean Payton to get a win in his first game back in the Superdome. And it should prompt the NFL to re-think the habit of requiring teams to play Monday then Sunday then Thursday.