Bank of America naming rights deal in Carolina ends after 2024

  
Published May 8, 2023 02:20 PM

If Bank of America wants to continue to put its name on the stadium where the Carolina Panthers play, it might have to visit the vault.

Repeatedly.

Via Catherine Muccigrosso of the Charlotte Observer, the deal between the Panthers and Bank of America ends after the 2024 season . It’s a 20-year agreement that pays out $7 million per year.

As noted by Muccigrosso, the price surely will go up, because the market for naming rights has continued to grow, well over $10 million per year.

A Bank of America spokesperson told Muccigrosso that there’s nothing to report at this time. Panthers owner David Tepper declined comment, out of respect for his team’s partners.

Only two teams currently don’t have naming-rights deals -- the Packers and the Bears. Even the Bengals have finally surrendered to the trend of taking money for basically nothing.