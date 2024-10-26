 Skip navigation
Bears activate Travis Homer, Jacob Martin

  
Published October 26, 2024 04:01 PM

The Bears announced a few changes to their roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Running back Travis Homer and defensive lineman Jacob Martin will both be available for the matchup. The Bears activated both of them from injured reserve on Saturday.

Homer played in the first two games of the season, but was placed on injured reserve after hurting his finger. Martin, who signed with the Bears in March, has not played this season after suffering a toe injury in August.

The Bears did not activate tackle Larry Borom, so he will remain on injured reserve. They elevated safety Tarvarius Moore from the practice squad for the matchup with Washington, which we preview here along with the rest of this week’s schedule.