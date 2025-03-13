Bears add free agent WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Free agent wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is signing with the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Zaccheaus is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with a personal-best 45 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns for Washington.

He joins a stacked wide receivers room in Chicago that includes Rome Odunze and DJ Moore.

Zaccheaus spent four seasons with the Falcons before one season with the Eagles and one with the Commanders.

In his career, Zaccheaus has 149 receptions for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns.