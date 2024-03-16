Bears agree to terms with DE Jake Martin on one-year deal

The Bears agreed to terms with defensive end Jake Martin on a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Martin, 28, appeared in all 17 games with the Colts last season, playing 16 percent of the team’s snaps on defense and 25 percent on special teams.

He totaled seven tackles and two sacks in 2023.

Martin has appeared in 91 games with 15 starts over six seasons with the Seahawks (2018), Texans (2019-21), Broncos (2022), Jets (2022) and Colts (2023).

He has recorded 85 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four pass breakups in his career that began with the Seahawks, who made him a sixth-round pick.