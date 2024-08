Bears announce moves to reduce roster to 53

The Bears have announced their moves reducing the roster to 53 players.

Chicago has waived quarterback Austin Reed, tight end Brenden Bates, offensive lineman Theo Benedet, offensive lineman Jake Curhan, defensive lineman Jamree Kromah, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory, linebacker Micah Baskerville, linebacker Carl Jones Jr., defensive back Leon Jones, defensive back Reddy Steward, defensive back Ro Torrence, long snapper Cameron Lyons, and punter Corliss Waitman.

The team released quarterback Brett Rypien, fullback Khari Blasingame, receiver Collin Johnson, tight end Stephen Carlson, offensive lineman Aviante Collins, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, defensive back Greg Stroman Jr., defensive back Adrian Colbert, and defensive back Tarvarius Moore.

The club placed offensive lineman Larry Borom, defensive lineman Jacob Martin, and receiver Dante Pettis on injured reserve. Broom and Martin have been designated to return, and will be eligible to come off the list after Week 4.