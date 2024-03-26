Bears are focused on a fixed-roof, lakefront stadium in Chicago

The Bears have considered a variety of stadium sites not in Chicago. They’re now fully committed to Chicago.

An extra-puffy puff piece on the team’s official website regarding CEO Kevin Warren makes it clear that the Bears want a fixed-roof stadium on the lakefront in downtown Chicago.

“We have the opportunity to be the world class city that we talk about,” Warren said. “We are currently missing out on a lot. Chicago is the greatest city in our country, and I strongly believe it is the greatest city in the world. We have that combination of a beautiful lakefront, the beach, the water you can swim in, that is adjacent to an incredible downtown with the best architecture in a major city in the world. . . . We are in a unique place. If we come together and stand up tall, we will be very pleased with what this brings to the city.”

He thinks the Bears will have the best stadium in the NFL.

“I have been able to visit and watch games in all 30 venues,” Warren said. “Our fans deserve a substantially upgraded fan experience. What we are planning is to build a stadium that fits the Chicago landscape and our historical fan base, but also provides amenities that they deserve and should have and be able to enjoy. . . . Going there will be an experience. Now you go to the game and you watch the game and you go home. This will be an experience that people really enjoy.”

The Bears have said they’ll contribute $2 billion to the project. The challenge becomes, apparently, getting someone else to pay for the rest of it.