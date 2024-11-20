 Skip navigation
Bears are signing S Adrian Colbert

  
Published November 19, 2024 07:41 PM

Free agent safety Adrian Colbert is re-signing with the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Colbert is signing to the team’s active roster or the practice squad.

The Bears also worked out safeties Johnathan Abram, Terrell Edmunds, Jason Taylor and Tracy Walker with Jaquan Brisker on injured reserve and Elijah Hicks having injured his ankle.

Colbert was with the Bears this summer before they placed him on injured reserve on Aug. 21 with an unknown injury. They later waived him off injured reserve.

Colbert signed to Chicago’s practice squad during the 2022 season, and he played in two games for them late in the season. He spent 2023 on injured reserve.

Colbert was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the 49ers and also has played for the Dolphins, Giants, Browns and Jets. He has 109 tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 41 career games.