Bears beat Saints to extend winning streak to four games

The Bears are on a roll.

After starting the season 0-2, the Bears have reeled off four straight wins, improving their record to 4-2 with a 26-14 win today over the Saints.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson emphasized the running attack in his game plan today, and the Bears totaled over 200 yards, with D’Andre Swift (124 yards) and Kyle Monangai (81 yards) emerging as a potent 1-2 punch. Although Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did not have a great game, the Bears’ running game controlled the ball for much of the day as the Bears took a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and were never really threatened after that.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler had a very rough start to the game before bouncing back with a couple of touchdown passes to Chris Olave. Rattler ended up with a respectable 20-for-32 for 233 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions doomed the Saints.

At 1-6, the Saints are one of the worst teams in the NFL. They have a lot of rebuilding work to do — the kind of work the Bears are successfully navigating, as Johnson has them in playoff contention in his first year.