Bears CB Jaylon Johnson (calf, groin) is questionable for Monday night vs. Vikings

  
Published September 6, 2025 04:54 PM

The available Vikings receiver are healthy. Chicago’s top cornerback isn’t, but he has a designation for the game that makes him more likely than not to play.

Jaylon Johnson is questionable for the Bears’ Week 1 opener, with calf and groin injuries. He was limited in practice all week.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful. He did not practice on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

Also questionable for the Bears are cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) and running back Roschon Johnson (foot).