Bears CB Jaylon Johnson hits injured reserve

  
Published September 20, 2025 08:09 PM

The Bears said earlier this week that cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely due to a groin injury and it will be at least four games before Johnson is back in action.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He will miss Sunday’s game against the Cowboys as well as dates with the Raiders, Commanders and Saints.

Johnson was on the non-football injury list due to a groin issue this summer and missed the opener before returning for last Sunday’s loss to the Lions. He was injured again in that game.

The Bears also placed offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie on injured reserve. They signed edge rusher Tanoh Kpassagnon off of their practice squad and elevated defensive back Dallis Flowers and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.