 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson: Commanders Hail Mary “definitely hurt,” but I use it as fuel

  
Published October 9, 2025 06:39 AM

The Bears will be in Washington for Monday Night Football in Week 6 and that’s meant this week has featured a lot of mentions of their last trip to face the Commanders.

In Week 8 of the 2024 season, the Bears held a three-point lead on the final snap of the game. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was interacting with fans when that snap occurred, which meant he was late reacting to Washington’s Hail Mary try and wound up tipping the ball to Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown for a memorable game-winning catch.

Stevenson was supposed to be covering Brown, which made him a focal point of criticism coming out of the game and the Bears going on to lose their next nine games as well meant that it was all but impossible to escape reminders of the play. On Wednesday, Stevenson said “the only thing I can do from then on is show my actions have changed so I can become a better man and a better football player on the field.”

“It was harsh, it hurt my feelings,” Stevenson said, via Gene Chamberlain of the Associated Press. “That’s the best way I can explain it — it just hurt my feelings being a football player and having one of those mistakes that’s going to linger around. Even when my son grows up, I’ve got to explain that to him. It definitely hurt. But just use it as fuel.”

While Stevenson was wrong on that play, he has been doing something right in the last couple of games. He forced and recovered a fumble early in Chicago’s Week 3 win over the Cowboys and then had an interception and another fumble recovery in a win over the Raiders the next week. More of the same on Monday would be a good way to continue pushing memories of 2024 deeper into the recesses of minds around the league.