Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson: Commanders Hail Mary “definitely hurt,” but I use it as fuel

The Bears will be in Washington for Monday Night Football in Week 6 and that’s meant this week has featured a lot of mentions of their last trip to face the Commanders.

In Week 8 of the 2024 season, the Bears held a three-point lead on the final snap of the game. Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was interacting with fans when that snap occurred, which meant he was late reacting to Washington’s Hail Mary try and wound up tipping the ball to Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown for a memorable game-winning catch.

Stevenson was supposed to be covering Brown, which made him a focal point of criticism coming out of the game and the Bears going on to lose their next nine games as well meant that it was all but impossible to escape reminders of the play. On Wednesday, Stevenson said “the only thing I can do from then on is show my actions have changed so I can become a better man and a better football player on the field.”

“It was harsh, it hurt my feelings,” Stevenson said, via Gene Chamberlain of the Associated Press. “That’s the best way I can explain it — it just hurt my feelings being a football player and having one of those mistakes that’s going to linger around. Even when my son grows up, I’ve got to explain that to him. It definitely hurt. But just use it as fuel.”

While Stevenson was wrong on that play, he has been doing something right in the last couple of games. He forced and recovered a fumble early in Chicago’s Week 3 win over the Cowboys and then had an interception and another fumble recovery in a win over the Raiders the next week. More of the same on Monday would be a good way to continue pushing memories of 2024 deeper into the recesses of minds around the league.