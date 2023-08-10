Bears change primary logo to bear head, but C will remain on helmet and 50-yard line

The Bears have made a logo change, although not one that will be readily apparent when watching games.

On the Bears’ website, they now say the bear head logo, and not the capital C, is the team’s main logo.

“The bear head is the primary visual identifier of the Chicago Bears,” the team says.

When that statement appeared on the team’s website, fans wondered whether that logo would replace the C on the Bears’ helmets and on the middle of the field during home games. But the Bears clarified that’s not the case, and called the change to the bear head logo “minor.”

“The Bear head has been a co-primary mark for years. It is unique to the Chicago Bears brand. The minor change simply provides clarity for retail, media, and other team and league partners to start the creative process with the Bear head,” the team said, via Larry Hawley of WGN.

The Bears also say they’re not de-emphasizing the C as any part of the team’s ongoing exploration of potentially leaving the city of Chicago and moving to the suburbs.