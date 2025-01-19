Bears complete interview with Eddie George

The Bears, at some point, will hire a new head coach. For now, they are not done interviewing.

The Bears announced they have completed an interview with Tennessee State coach Eddie George on Sunday. George is the 17th coach to interview for the position.

George, a Heisman Trophy winner and long-time Oilers/Titans tailback, has coached Tennessee State the past four years. He is 24-22 in his career as a coach. In 2024, he was named the Big South-OVC coach of the year, with a 9-3 regular season record. The team lost to Montana 41-27 in the opening round of the NCAA FCS playoffs.

The Bears have completed interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Commanders and Panthers had coach Ron Rivera, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. They also talked to Mike Vrabel before the Patriots hired the former Titans head coach.