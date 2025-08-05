Bears’ Dayo Odeyingbo: Ben Johnson is a perfectionist, demanding, and what we need

First-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson has from all accounts been running a tough training camp, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo says that’s what the Bears need.

Odeyingbo, who signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears in March, said Johnson has made it clear to the players that he sets a standard and they need to live up to it.

“He’s very demanding,” Odeyingbo said. “You could tell he’s a perfectionist. He wants it done a certain way and if it’s not that way, he’s going to call you out about it. That’s something you definitely want from someone leading your team that’s not afraid to call people out and see how they respond.”

Odeyingbo was drafted by the Colts in 2021 and was a backup for his first three seasons, but he became a starter last year and played well, and this year he thinks he’s going to play even better.

“That’s the way I prepared this offseason,” Odeyingbo said. “That’s the way I feel. I feel like I’m in the best position and shape that I’ve been in to play, so I’m excited about this year and excited about what I can bring.”

The arrivals of Johnson and Odeyingbo are two of several big changes the Bears have made this offseason, a fresh start for a team that’s finished .500 or worse six straight years and may need a coach who’s more demanding.