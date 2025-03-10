 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dayo Odeyingbo agrees to deal with Bears

  
Published March 10, 2025 02:56 PM

The Bears have been busy building up their offensive line, but they’re not ignoring the other side of the ball.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that they have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo. Other reports peg the value of the deal at $48 million.

PFT ranked Odeyingbo as the 47th best free agent in this year’s class.

Odeyingbo was a 2021 second-round pick by the Colts and he spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis. He had 106 tackles, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 61 games with the AFC South club.

Montez Sweat returns as the top player off the edge in Chicago while Jacob Martin and Darrell Taylor are both out of contract.