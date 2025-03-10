Dayo Odeyingbo agrees to deal with Bears

The Bears have been busy building up their offensive line, but they’re not ignoring the other side of the ball.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that they have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo. Other reports peg the value of the deal at $48 million.

PFT ranked Odeyingbo as the 47th best free agent in this year’s class.

Odeyingbo was a 2021 second-round pick by the Colts and he spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis. He had 106 tackles, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 61 games with the AFC South club.

Montez Sweat returns as the top player off the edge in Chicago while Jacob Martin and Darrell Taylor are both out of contract.