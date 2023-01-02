Bears having conversations about whether to play Justin Fields in Week 18

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus sounded a lot less committed to playing quarterback Justin Fields in the season finale during his Monday press conference than he has at other points when the topic has come up.

Eberflus said last week that Fields would start the final two games of the season and defended keeping Fields in through seven sacks in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Lions because the 2021 first-round pick needs “live experience .” On Monday, however, Eberflus said that he would be discussing plans for who will play in Week 18 with General Manager Ryan Poles and others on the coaching staff.

“Where we were two weeks ago is different than where we are now,” Eberflus said, via Dan Weirderer of the Chicago Tribune. “So I think it’s important we evaluate that. We’ll have conversations about everybody and what it’s in the best interest of our team.”

Eberflus also said that if Fields is healthy, he will play against the Vikings but there wouldn’t be any need for a conversation with Poles or other coaches if that was the only factor determining his availability for the final weekend of the regular season.