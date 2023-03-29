 Skip navigation
Bears hoping not to do Hard Knocks

  
Published March 29, 2023 09:03 AM
The Bears are one of four teams that the NFL can force to do Hard Knocks, but they’re hoping not to be chosen.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey said he’d like to see the league pick some other team.

“We feel there are a number of teams that have compelling stories to tell on ‘Hard Knocks,’” he said, via TheAthletic.com. “Thirty-one others .”

The NFL can require a team to do Hard Knocks if that team hasn’t done the show in the last 10 years, hasn’t made the playoffs in the last two years, and doesn’t have a first-year head coach. This year, four teams meet that criteria: The Bears, Saints, Jets and Commanders.

Justin Fields and the Chicago market could make the Bears an appealing choice for the annual training camp reality show that is produced by NFL Films and airs on HBO. McCaskey wouldn’t like it, but the league may give him no choice.