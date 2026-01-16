 Skip navigation
Bears list Rome Odunze as questionable for Sunday
Published January 16, 2026
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bears list Rome Odunze as questionable for Sunday

  
Published January 16, 2026 03:14 PM

The Bears have handed in their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze is listed as questionable to play due to the foot issue that kept him out for the last month of the regular season. Odunze played last weekend and was up to full practice participation on Friday, which should bode well for his chance of playing this weekend.

Odunze’s fellow wideout DJ Moore was limited in practice with a knee injury on Wednesday and Thursday, but has no injury designation.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) joins Odunze in the questionable category while cornerback Nick McCloud (groin) has been ruled out.