Bears LS Scott Daly week to week with knee injury

Scott Daly is considered week to week, and with Chicago on its off week, the Bears long snapper might not miss any time, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Daly left Sunday’s game in London with his injury, forcing tight end Cole Kmet to pull double duty.

Daly signed with the Bears at the start of the regular season after veteran long snapper Patrick Scales (back) opened the season on injured reserve. It’s unclear when Scales will return.

Daly played 42 games for the Lions the past three seasons, ending 2023 on injured reserve with a knee injury after eight games.