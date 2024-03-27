Bears might not be able to avoid Hard Knocks much longer

The Bears have managed to avoid submitting to Hard Knocks since the series debuted more than 20 years ago. They hope to keep it that way. They likely won’t.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bears chairman George McCaskey wants to keep the team out of the HBO/NFL Films spotlight.

The Bears, under the formula as revised this week, can be forced to submit to the show. McCaskey said that he has heard there is “some interest in other teams being on the program,” and “we welcome that interest.”

The Bears also inevitably will be one of the teams featured on the in-season version of the show, if/when the NFC North gets the assignment under the new procedure that will expand the program to all four teams from the same division.

The Bears are one of 10 teams that have avoided preseason Hard Knocks. We’ll see how much longer they can continue that streak.