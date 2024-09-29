 Skip navigation
Bears offensive players expressed frustration to Shane Waldron

  
Published September 29, 2024 01:19 PM

The Bears have struggled offensively through three games. It has prompted three offensive players to do something about it.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis told Jay Glazer of Fox that Lewis, tight end Cole Kmet, and quarterback Caleb Williams had a meeting with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

“‘We’re not a Pop Warner team,’” they said to Waldron, via Glazer. “‘You’ve got to coach us up. Coach me up, even though I’m in year nineteen. Coach up Caleb, even though he’s s rookie. You’ve got to get more aggressive on coaching us together.’ He does think there will be a different.”

We’ll see what happens on Sunday against the Rams. The Bears are 1-2, and they could be 0-3.