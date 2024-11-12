 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears pivot to another potential location for Chicago stadium

  
Published November 12, 2024 03:58 PM

The Bears can’t get their effort to muster political support — and taxpayer money — for a new stadium off the ground. In an effort to kickstart the stadium construction quest, the Bears are now considering a Chicago location they’d previously written off.

Via Crain’s Chicago Business, the Bears have taken a new look at the site of the former Michael Reese hospital site, south of McCormick Place. Previously, the Bears had called the location “unsuitable for a new venue.”

The Bears had been trying to get a stadium built on the city’s lakefront. Before that, the Bears had been focused on Arlington Heights. They’ve flirted with other locations, all in an effort to get something going.

Nothing has worked. It’s unclear whether anything will work. The Bears need true leverage. What leverage do they have?

They won’t leave Chicago. And they can’t establish a serious foothold in any of the suburbs to get Chicago sufficiently anxious about losing the team.

The best approach, frankly, might be to say the hell with free money, pay for their own stadium, lure another team to Chicago, and potentially make a ton of money with 20 NFL games per year and events throughout the calendar year in the fixed-roof venue.

Absent a bold move like that, they’ll be stuck at Soldier Field. Because they’ve got nowhere else to go.