Bears plan “some play time” for Justin Fields in preseason opener

There will likely be a large number of starting quarterbacks who don’t get off the sideline during the first round of preseason games this summer, but Justin Fields will not be one of them.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Tuesday that Fields and other starters from the team will be on the field against the Titans on August 12 because “we still have a very young football team.” Eberflus said he has not determined how much any of those players will play next week.

“We actually visited about that this morning,” Eberflus said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It will be some play time — a little bit in there. But [how much] I’m not sure. We’ll have to continue to discuss that.”

Fields played 18 snaps in the preseason opener last year and 39 snaps over the team’s other two exhibition contests.