Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
Phillies get RHP Michael Lorenzen from Tigers to bolster rotation
2023 Pac-12 Football Media Day
Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
Alvaro Bautista sets World Superbike record with 18th win of 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gt_rongreenjr_230801.jpg
Green Jr.: ‘another surprise’ as Woods joins board

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears plan “some play time” for Justin Fields in preseason opener

  
Published August 1, 2023 04:42 PM

There will likely be a large number of starting quarterbacks who don’t get off the sideline during the first round of preseason games this summer, but Justin Fields will not be one of them.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Tuesday that Fields and other starters from the team will be on the field against the Titans on August 12 because “we still have a very young football team.” Eberflus said he has not determined how much any of those players will play next week.

“We actually visited about that this morning,” Eberflus said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It will be some play time — a little bit in there. But [how much] I’m not sure. We’ll have to continue to discuss that.”

Fields played 18 snaps in the preseason opener last year and 39 snaps over the team’s other two exhibition contests.