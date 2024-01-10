Bears plan to stick with Matt Eberflus in 2024

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus improved his team enough in 2023 to convince his bosses to keep him around in 2024.

The Bears are planning to stick with Eberflus as their head coach for the 2024 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That news broke shortly after the news that Luke Getsy has been fired as offensive coordinator. So Eberflus has two big jobs ahead of him in hiring an offensive coordinator to replace Getsy and a defensive coordinator to replace Alan Williams, who resigned early in the 2023 season and was not replaced.

Then an even bigger job commences for Eberflus and the Bears: Deciding whether to stick with Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback or draft a quarterback, most likely USC’s Caleb Williams, with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Eberflus went 3-14 in his first year as head coach in 2022 and followed that up by going 7-10 in 2023. He’ll need to be better in 2024, or else the Bears will have a much bigger housecleaning in 2025.