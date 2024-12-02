 Skip navigation
Bears President Kevin Warren: Ryan Poles will remain GM and will hire our next coach

  
Published December 2, 2024 01:12 PM

In the wake of the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears say they’re staying the course in the rest of their leadership.

Bears President Kevin Warren said that General Manager Ryan Poles will remain in place and will be primarily responsible for hiring Eberflus’s replacement.

“Ryan Poles is the General Manager of the Chicago Bears, and he will remain the General Manager of the Chicago Bears,” Warren said. “Ryan is young, he’s talented, he’s bright, he’s hard working. He has done everything in his power on a daily basis to bring a winner to Chicago, and I’m confident in Ryan. My faith remains strong in Ryan. And as leader of our football operations department, and as our General Manager, Ryan will serve as the point person on our coach, for our upcoming search for a permanent head football coach.”

The Bears have faced some criticism for allowing Eberflus to give a press conference on Friday morning in which he said he expected to continue coaching the team, only to fire him later that day. Warren defended the Bears’ actions, saying the decision to fire Eberflus and promote offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to interim head coach was made on Friday and everyone was informed as soon as possible.

“These are not easy decisions. These individuals have worked hard. Coach Eberflus worked hard,” Warren said.

Warren made clear that the Bears think the No. 1 piece is in place in a young franchise quarterback.

“We have a quarterback in Caleb Williams, who has shown he is very special, and in the right environment, he can become even more special,” Warren said.

Now the Bears need a coach who can bring out the best in their special quarterback.