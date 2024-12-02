Bears promote Chris Beatty to interim offensive coordinator

The Bears have made one more change on their staff under interim head coach Thomas Brown.

Brown announced during his Monday press conference that receivers coach Chris Beatty has been promoted to interim offensive coordinator.

Beatty, 51, joined the Bears in the 2024 offseason. He was previously the Chargers’ receivers coach from 2021-2023.

While Beatty has the new title, he will not call Chicago’s plays. Brown — who was first promoted to offensive coordinator before being elevated to interim HC — will continue to call the Bears’ offense. But he’ll now be on the field instead of the coach’s booth.

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington will now call Chicago’s defense after Matt Eberflus’ firing.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will continue to serve in his role.