 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears put Jaylon Jones, Andrew Billings on IR

  
Published November 7, 2024 05:24 PM

The Bears put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Thursday.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones went on the list with a shoulder injury and defensive tackle Andrew Billings is set for pectoral surgery. Billings is expected to miss most or all of the rest of the season while Jones will have to be out for at least four games.

They filled one of the empty roster spots by signing defensive back Tarvarius Moore off of the practice squad.

The Bears listed tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), and tackle Darnell Wright (knee) as out of practice. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), tackle Braxton Jones (knee), defensive back Terrell Smith (ankle), and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) were limited participants.