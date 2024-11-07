Bears put Jaylon Jones, Andrew Billings on IR

The Bears put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Thursday.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones went on the list with a shoulder injury and defensive tackle Andrew Billings is set for pectoral surgery. Billings is expected to miss most or all of the rest of the season while Jones will have to be out for at least four games.

They filled one of the empty roster spots by signing defensive back Tarvarius Moore off of the practice squad.

The Bears listed tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), and tackle Darnell Wright (knee) as out of practice. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), tackle Braxton Jones (knee), defensive back Terrell Smith (ankle), and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee) were limited participants.