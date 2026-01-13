 Skip navigation
tomlin_new_again.jpg
What's next for Steelers, Tomlin as HC steps down?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss

Bears put T.J. Edwards, Ozzy Trapilo on injured reserve

  
Published January 13, 2026 05:36 PM

The Bears officially ended the seasons of linebacker T.J. Edwards and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo on Tuesday.

Edwards fractured his fibula in the wild card round win over the Packers while Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon. Both players were placed on injured reserve.

Edwards had 67 tackles, an interception and a half-sack in 10 games during the regular season. Tremaine Edmunds and D’Marco Jackson were the team’s linebackers after Edwards’ injury and they signed Jalen Reeves-Maybin off of the practice squad Tuesday.

The Bears also activated offensive tackle Braxton Jones off of injured reserve. He’ll join Theo Benedet as options to replace Trapilo during the rest of the team’s postseason run.