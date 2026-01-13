Bears put T.J. Edwards, Ozzy Trapilo on injured reserve

The Bears officially ended the seasons of linebacker T.J. Edwards and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo on Tuesday.

Edwards fractured his fibula in the wild card round win over the Packers while Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon. Both players were placed on injured reserve.

Edwards had 67 tackles, an interception and a half-sack in 10 games during the regular season. Tremaine Edmunds and D’Marco Jackson were the team’s linebackers after Edwards’ injury and they signed Jalen Reeves-Maybin off of the practice squad Tuesday.

The Bears also activated offensive tackle Braxton Jones off of injured reserve. He’ll join Theo Benedet as options to replace Trapilo during the rest of the team’s postseason run.