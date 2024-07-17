Bears put T Kiran Amegadjie on non-football injury list

The Bears’ biggest move on Wednesday was the signing of quarterback Caleb Williams to his first NFL contract, but they made a couple of other moves involving players dealing with injuries.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction report, tackle Kiran Amegadjie has been placed on the non-football injury list and defensive Jamree Kromah has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Amegadjie was a third-round pick this year. He was a three-year starter at Yale, but missed the end of his final college season with a quad injury.

Kromah was undrafted out of James Madison and he signed with the Bears in May.

Both players still count against the 90-man roster and they can be activated at any time. The Bears have their first full-squad practice of training camp on Saturday.