NFL explains its Saturday “Kids Zone” activation at National Mall

Well, at least we know they’re still paying attention.

After getting no response to three different emails sent this week regarding the hidden 61-page ruling in the collusion grievance, we heard from the NFL on Friday afternoon in response to an item posted based on a report from John Ourand of Puck.

Ourand explained that the NFL will sponsor a “Kids Zone” activation on the National Mall before Saturday’s military parade. Citing the festival map, Ourand pointed out that the NFL is the only brand mentioned.

The NFL has contacted PFT in response to the item that was posted on Friday morning regarding the proverbial minefield through which the league is tiptoeing. Here’s the full content of the email:

“The NFL joins more than 30 companies in supporting the celebration of the Army’s 250th anniversary tomorrow on the National Mall and our planning with the Army and USAA, a longtime NFL partner, has been underway for several years.

“The NFL’s area will be a Salute to Service ‘Kids Zone’ activation, providing younger participants and military families the opportunity to engage in football drills and skills. The area will be open from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“Other organizations on site include: USAA, Walmart, T-Mobile, GE Aerospace, Boeing and nonprofits like Gary Sinise Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.”

For whatever reason, only the NFL is mentioned on the map.

For a very good reason, the NFL is sensitive to the potential impression that it is aligning itself with a polarizing administration. However, the NFL also must be careful not to alienate the administration.