Bears re-sign Dieter Eiselen

  
Published February 21, 2023 04:27 PM
The Bears have re-signed offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, according to his representation, JL Sports.

Eiselen was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The interior lineman saw his first career playing time on offense in 2022, getting 63 snaps in three games. He saw action at left guard in a rotation with Larry Borom in Week 16 and filled in at right guard a week later when Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield were injured.

Eiselen played 11 games total, getting 36 special teams snaps.

The Bears signed Eiselen as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he was on the team’s practice squad for most of two seasons. He played three games on special teams his first two seasons.