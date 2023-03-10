Bears re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales

The Bears have agreed to terms with long snapper Patrick Scales, Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com reports.

Scales is the longest-tenured Bears, having joined the team in 2015. He has played 105 games, seeing action in every game the past five seasons.

Scales, 35, was the only Bears player to receive an All-Pro vote last season.

He reunites with kicker Cairo Santos and punter Trenton Gill for another season.

Scales played two games for the Ravens in 2014 but the rest of his career has been spent in Chicago.

He joins fullback Khari Blasingame and exclusive rights free agents Dieter Eiselen, Josh Blackwell and Andrew Brown as Bears players who have re-signed ahead of free agency.