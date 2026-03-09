Bears re-sign third-string quarterback Case Keenum

The Bears will keep their quarterback room from 2025 into 2026.

Third-string quarterback Case Keenum is re-signing with the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent both remain under contract, so the Bears will have the whole group back together in 2026, barring something unexpected.

The 38-year-old Keenum has made a good living for himself as a backup quarterback since initially signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012. His salary for this year will bring his career total to about $60 million earned in the NFL.