nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets 'good, solid payday' from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Bears re-sign third-string quarterback Case Keenum

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:21 PM

The Bears will keep their quarterback room from 2025 into 2026.

Third-string quarterback Case Keenum is re-signing with the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent both remain under contract, so the Bears will have the whole group back together in 2026, barring something unexpected.

The 38-year-old Keenum has made a good living for himself as a backup quarterback since initially signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2012. His salary for this year will bring his career total to about $60 million earned in the NFL.