Bears return blocked punt for touchdown, trail Titans 17-10

The Bears have scored a touchdown — and it came on special teams.

The Titans had a big opportunity with Calvin Ridley running open down the left sideline on third-and-15, but quarterback Will Levis overthrew him to bring up fourth down.

That’s when Chicago’s special teams came through, with Daniel Hardy blowing through the line to block Ryan Stonehouse’s punt. Safety Jonathan Owens — who is married to Olympic champion Simone Biles — found the loose ball and returned it 21 yards for the Bears’ first touchdown of the season.

That pulled the Bears to within seven points, with Tennessee still ahead at 17-10 with 9:07 left in the third quarter.

Chicago has struggled offensively throughout the contest, recording just six first downs so far. But a blocked punt for a score could be the spark the team has needed throughout No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams’ debut.