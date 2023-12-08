Bears rule out Equanimeous St. Brown, list Velus Jones, Tyler Scott as questionable

The Bears ruled out receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

St. Brown was not on the report Wednesday but did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Coach Matt Eberflus called St. Brown “week to week,” per Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com.

The Bears list receiver Velus Jones Jr. (illness), defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue (knee) and receiver Tyler Scott (hamstring) as questionable.

Jones and Scott were new additions to the injury report Friday.

The Bears added Ngakoue on Thursday with a limited practice, but he returned to full participation Friday.

If he can play, Scott will take St. Brown’s place.