Bears rule out Jaquan Brisker for Sunday, open Jacob Martin’s practice window

  
Published October 9, 2024 09:48 AM

The Bears will not have one of their starting safeties when they play the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Chicago G.M. Ryan Poles told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Jaquan Brisker is in concussion protocol and will not be making the trip across the pond to the U.K. Therefore, he’s been ruled out.

Brisker has started all five games of the season for Chicago, recording 40 total tackles with three tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Poles also noted the Bears will open the practice window for veteran defensive end Jacob Martin, who is on injured reserve. He appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis last season, playing 16 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and 25 percent of special teams snaps. He recorded 2.0 sacks with three QB hits.