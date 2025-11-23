 Skip navigation
Bears rule out Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson for Sunday

  
Published November 22, 2025 07:20 PM

It will be at least one more week before Bears cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson return from injured reserve.

The Bears did not activate either player on Saturday, so they will not play against the Steelers on Sunday. Gordon has a calf injury while Johnson is returning from a groin injury. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and running back Roschon Johnson (thumb) joined Gordon and Johnson on injured reserve Saturday. Both players will miss at least four games as a result of the moves.

The Bears signed running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the active roster in corresponding moves. They also elevated tight end Nikola Kalinic and offensive lineman Jordan McFadden for Sunday’s game.