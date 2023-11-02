Bears sign Andrew Billings to two-year contract extension

There’s been talk about a contract extension for defensive end Montez Sweat after he was traded to the Bears this week, but another defensive lineman has beaten him to a new deal in Chicago.

The Bears announced that they have signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a two-year extension on Thursday. Billings is now signed through the 2025 season.

No financial terms were part of the announcement, but multiple reports say it is a two-year deal worth $8.5 million with $6 million in guaranteed money.

Billings signed with the Bears as a free agent this offseason and he has posted 14 tackles while starting every game for the NFC North club. The 2016 Bengals fourth-round pick has also spent time with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs, and Raiders.