Bears sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Bears have a depleted secondary, and they’re bringing in some veteran help.

Veteran safety Chauncey “C.J.” Gardner-Johnson is signing with the Bears’ active roster, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bears are Gardner-Johnson’s fourth team in less than 12 months: He played for the Eagles last season and through the Super Bowl, then was traded to the Texans this year, released in September, signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in October and released a week later.

With the Bears, Gardner-Johnson will play for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached him on the Saints. The Bears will hope he can get up to speed in Allen’s defense in a hurry, as they’re in need of some warm bodies in the secondary.