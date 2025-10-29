 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
nbc_pft_shough_251029.jpg
Analyzing Saints’ move to bench Rattler for Shough
Tomlin seems 'unbothered' in press conferences
Tomlin seems ‘unbothered’ in press conferences

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Bears sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson

  
Published October 29, 2025 09:36 AM

The Bears have a depleted secondary, and they’re bringing in some veteran help.

Veteran safety Chauncey “C.J.” Gardner-Johnson is signing with the Bears’ active roster, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bears are Gardner-Johnson’s fourth team in less than 12 months: He played for the Eagles last season and through the Super Bowl, then was traded to the Texans this year, released in September, signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in October and released a week later.

With the Bears, Gardner-Johnson will play for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who coached him on the Saints. The Bears will hope he can get up to speed in Allen’s defense in a hurry, as they’re in need of some warm bodies in the secondary.