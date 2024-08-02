Bears sign DB Ro Torrence, waive LS Cameron Lyons

The Bears made a couple of roster moves a day after opening up their preseason schedule by playing the Texans in the Hall of Fame Game.

They have signed defensive back Ro Torrence to the 90-man roster. Long snapper Cameron Lyons was waived to open up a spot for Torrence in Chicago.

Torrence played 21 games at Arizona State the last two seasons. He had 73 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble while playing for the Sun Devils.

Lyons had three snaps in the game against the Texans on Thursday night. Longtime Bears long snapper Patrick Scales is now the only player at that position on the roster.