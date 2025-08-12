 Skip navigation
Bears sign four defensive backs

  
Published August 12, 2025 04:50 PM

The Bears added depth in the secondary, signing four defensive backs Tuesday.

The team announced Millard Bradford, Mekhi Garner, Kaleb Hayes and Mark Perry have joined the team as free agents. The Bears waived receiver John Jackson and kicker Jonathan Kim and waived safety Major Burns with an injury designation. They also placed cornerback Shaun Wade on injured reserve.

The Bears have taken some hits in the secondary.

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson (leg) remains on the non-football injury list, and Burns injured a knee in the Bears preseason game Sunday. Wade’s injury is undisclosed.

Kim, a rookie, lost the kicking job to incumbent Cairo Santos.