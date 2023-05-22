Bears sign fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson

The Bears signed fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson to his four-year deal, the team announced Monday.

Only second-round picks Gervon Dexter Sr. and Tyrique Stevenson remain unsigned.

First-round pick Darnell Wright, third-round pick Zacch Pickens, fourth-round pick Tyler Scott, fifth-round pick Noah Sewell and seventh-round picks Travis Bell and Kendall Williamson previously signed.

Johnson, a running back, appeared in 47 games over four seasons for the University of Texas. He rushed for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns on 392 carries and caught 56 passes for 420 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Johnson ran for 554 yards and five touchdowns on 93 carries and had 14 receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson, an All-American quarterback in high school, converted to running back as a college freshman. He remained at Texas despite the presence of star running back Bijan Robinson, who the Falcons selected with the eighth overall pick.