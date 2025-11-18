 Skip navigation
Bears sign Jalen Reeves-Maybin to their practice squad

  
Published November 18, 2025 04:26 PM

The Bears have signed linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. It’s his first signing since the Lions cut him in March.

The core special teams player did have a workout for the 49ers last month.

Reeves-Maybin currently serves as the NFLPA president, with the union set to vote on a new president in March 2026.

The Lions drafted Reeves-Maybin in the fourth round in 2017, and he spent his first five seasons with the Lions before signing with the Texans as a free agent in 2022. He returned to the Lions in 2023 and made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player.

He has totaled 221 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career.