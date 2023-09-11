Bears sign LB Dylan Cole

The Bears released linebacker Dylan Cole on Saturday, but he’s already back with the team.

The team announced Cole’s return to the team on Monday. They had not filled his spot on the 53-man roster, so no other move was needed.

Cole signed with the Bears as a free agent this offseason. He spent his first four seasons with the Texans and moved on to Tennessee for the last two years.

Cole has 147 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 61 career games. He’s made nine starts on defense and has been a core special teams player throughout his time in the NFL.