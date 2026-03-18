Bears sign LB Jack Sanborn

The Bears announced a pair of additions to their defense on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the previously reported signing of defensive lineman James Lynch, they also announced that they have signed linebacker Jack Sanborn to a one-year deal.

Sanborn spent the first three years of his NFL career in Chicago, but left to sign with the Cowboys last year. He started five of the six games he played in Dallas and recorded 34 tackles before missing the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Sanborn had 198 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 48 games for the Bears during his first stint with the team.