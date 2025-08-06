 Skip navigation
Bears sign TE Thomas Gordon

  
Published August 6, 2025 04:09 PM

The Bears announced a change at tight end on Wednesday afternoon.

They have signed Thomas Gordon to the 90-man roster. Jordan Murray was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Gordon worked out for the Bears at their rookie minicamp this spring after going undrafted and also played for San Antonio in the UFL. He had 54 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns while playing college ball nearby at Northwestern.

Murray went undrafted in 2023 and has spent time with four other teams without appearing in any regular season games.

Cole Kmet and first-round pick Colston Loveland head up a Bears tight end group that also includes Durham Smythe, Stephen Carlson, and Joel Wilson.