Bears sign WR Devin Duvernay

The Bears have added a second free agent wide receiver to their roster.

They announced the signing of Devin Duvernay on Wednesday. It is a one-year deal with no other terms announced.

Duvernay was released by the Jaguars earlier this month. He had 11 catches for 79 yards and averaged 25.1 yards on kickoff returns during his only season in Jacksonville.

Duvernay spent four seasons in Baltimore before heading to the Jaguars and he was a first-team All-Pro returner during the 2022 season. Duvernay returned two kickoffs for touchdowns while playing for the Ravens and he also caught 94 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus last week and the newcomers join DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in the Chicago receiving corps.