 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears sign WR Devin Duvernay

  
Published March 19, 2025 04:44 PM

The Bears have added a second free agent wide receiver to their roster.

They announced the signing of Devin Duvernay on Wednesday. It is a one-year deal with no other terms announced.

Duvernay was released by the Jaguars earlier this month. He had 11 catches for 79 yards and averaged 25.1 yards on kickoff returns during his only season in Jacksonville.

Duvernay spent four seasons in Baltimore before heading to the Jaguars and he was a first-team All-Pro returner during the 2022 season. Duvernay returned two kickoffs for touchdowns while playing for the Ravens and he also caught 94 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus last week and the newcomers join DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in the Chicago receiving corps.