Bears take 14-0 lead with Caleb Williams 3-yard touchdown pass

So far, the Bears are having little trouble with the Browns on a frigid day in Chicago.

With Caleb Williams’ 3-yard touchdown to DJ Moore, the Bears are up 14-0 late in the first quarter.

D’Andre Swift got the Bears on the board first with a 6-yard touchdown run. Chicago had great field position after a Cleveland three-and-out deep in its own territory.

Then the Bears got on the board again with a seven-play, 80-yard drive. The club faced third-and-2 and converted with a 24-yard pass from Williams to Colton Loveland. Then Williams found Moore on third-and-goal from the 3 to cap the drive.

Playing without receiver Rome Odunze, who aggravated his foot injury during pregame warm-ups, Williams is 5-of-7 for 83 yards with a touchdown so far on Sunday.